Alia Bhatt opens up on being called 'nepo baby', says 'easy start will get you in the room but...'

Alia Bhatt is often targeted for belonging to the Bhatts film family and being guarded by Karan Johar throughout her life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's romantic comedy film Student of the Year in 2012 and has since then become one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry after delivering superlative performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Even after playing such diverse critically acclaimed roles, Alia is still targeted for belonging to the Bhatts film family and being guarded by Karan Johar throughout her life whenever the nepotism debate comes up. The actress has often spoken about the same in her multiple interviews.

Speaking to Vogue India recently, Alia once again opened up on being called the 'nepo baby' as she said, "The only thing I can do is build a body of work which hopefully proves I belong in this industry. I always make it a point to acknowledge the easy start I got at the beginning of my career. And sure, it will get you in the room, but then it’s up to you to work that room."

Adding that it's the audience who has the final power in their hands, the actress concluded her thoughts, "The audience is actually the best judge of talent. You could come from a background that props you up but the audience will ultimately decide whether or not you belong there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the Dharma Productions film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in the spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and the Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan. The Tom Harper directorial will stream on Netflix from August 11.

