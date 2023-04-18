Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to be the first guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8? Here's what we know

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar Koffee With Karan/Instagram

From creating controversies to forming new bonds of friendships, Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan always manages to grab headlines. The show is set to be back for its eighth season on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, just like the last season which was the first one to go the digital route and not air on national television.

Now, as per the latest reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might become the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been missing for the last two seasons, might also make his return to the Koffee couch in the upcoming season.

A source was quoted telling Mid-Day, "Karan wants to feature new combinations in this installment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch. He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale."

The report also adds that Koffee With Karan 8 would start streaming from the June end. The guest list for the next season includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. All these stars were seen on the Koffee couch last year too.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, opened the previous three seasons with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in 2016, 2018, and 2022 respectively.



