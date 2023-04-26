Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'hands-on father', says it gets 'difficult' for her to hold Raha at home

Alia Bhatt also shared that it looks like a 'giant picking up a little puppy' when Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in his arms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'hands-on father', says it gets 'difficult' for her to hold Raha at home
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 last year and welcomed their baby daughter Raha into this world on November  6. The power couple, who are among the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, juggle their parenting duties and work commitments simultaneously.

In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opened up on Ranbir's bond with Raha. Speaking to Vogue India, Alia said, "The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal, and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her. It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second."

"And he’s got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him", the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's criminal drama Animal, which is set to hit theatres on August 11. On the same date, Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to be the first guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8? Here's what we know

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.