Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'hands-on father', says it gets 'difficult' for her to hold Raha at home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 last year and welcomed their baby daughter Raha into this world on November 6. The power couple, who are among the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, juggle their parenting duties and work commitments simultaneously.

In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opened up on Ranbir's bond with Raha. Speaking to Vogue India, Alia said, "The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal, and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her. It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second."

"And he’s got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him", the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's criminal drama Animal, which is set to hit theatres on August 11. On the same date, Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix.



