Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: The maverick filmmaker and his love for music

Sanjay Leela Bhansali/File photo

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns 60 on Friday. Known for his craft and penchant for detailing, Bhansali has his own distinctive flair which makes him one of the most unique voices in Indian cinema. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films have received immense praise and love from critics and audiences.

An important aspect of Bhansali's filmmaking has been his music. With the word 'musical' in the title itself, his debut film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 had lovely tunes such as Bahon Ke Darmiyan and Aaj Main Upar, composed by Jatin-Lalit. He turned to debutant Ismail Darbar to compose the album for his next Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. From KK's pathos-inducing Tadap Tadap to Kavita Krishnamurthy's playful Nimbooda, it resulted in a memorable soundtrack.

Sanjay and Ismail continued their successful collaboration in the period romantic drama Devdas, which also introduced the saccharine voice of Shreya Ghoshal in Bollywood. For his next two films Black and Saawariya, Bhansali worked with Monty Sharma, nephew of Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma from the legendary Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo. Though the 2007 film proved to be a box office failure, its wonderful songs such as the title track, Jab Se Tere Naina, and Yun Shabnami are still cherished by people.

It was in 2010 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the responsibilities into his own hands and turned to a full-time music director with Guzaarish. The title song and Udi were loved by the classes and the masses both. Three years later, with Laal Ishq, Nagada Sang Dhol, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, and Tattad Tattad, Bhansali showed his musical excellence in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The director turned to Sufi, lavani, qawwali, and Marathi folk in the period love triangle Bajirao Mastani with a diverse soundtrack consisting of the powerful Malhari, the heavenly Deewani Mastani, and soulful Aayat. For the romantic war drama Padmaavat, Bhansali again delivered remarkable songs such as Khalibali, Binte Dil, and Ghoomar.

Last year, the director made his most distinguished film yet - a biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. He infused his traditional and modern sounds to create an eclectic soundtrack. From the unforgettable Dholida to the haunting Meri Jaan, his songs once again won the hearts of the listeners.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Padmaavat. From taking the narrative forward to expressing the protagonist's deep thoughts, his music has been one of the strongest pillars in his films and we hope, the man continues to surprise us with more great music.



READ | Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how Ranbir Kapoor was involved in 9-year-old Alia Bhatt's audition for 'Black'