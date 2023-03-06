Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ajay Devgn says most Indian action films are inspired by Hollywood, adds he wanted to 'create something new' in Bholaa

Produced, directed by, and starring Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi headlined by Karthi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Ajay Devgn says most Indian action films are inspired by Hollywood, adds he wanted to 'create something new' in Bholaa
Bholaa/Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his next film Bholaa in IMAX 3D at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. The action-thriller film has also been directed and produced by the superstar and stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao n pivotal roles.

Speaking at the Bholaa trailer launch event, Ajay said that when he is directing action, he always wants to create something new as he feels that most Indian action films have sequences inspired by Hollywood movies. "Without naming, I would say most of the films that I see in our country have fabulous action but they are always inspired by or you can have a resemblance to some sequence or a Hollywood film or a European film or some (foreign) film or the other. So, especially when action is concerned, my whole intention is to create something new", the actor stated. 

"That's why, in Shivaay also and in this film, people say there are shots which they really don’t know how they were taken. It’s a whole process but it starts with the idea to create something new, our own, and keeping it stylised, but keeping it very very Indian and not westernising it", Ajay continued. Apart from Shivaay and Bholaa, the actor has also directed U Me Aur Hum and Runway 34.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict, played by Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. The Ajay Devgn directorial will release in cinemas on March 30 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.

READ | Bholaa trailer: Twitter users call Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Kaithi remake ‘blockbuster in loading’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.