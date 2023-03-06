Ajay Devgn says most Indian action films are inspired by Hollywood, adds he wanted to 'create something new' in Bholaa

Bholaa/Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his next film Bholaa in IMAX 3D at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. The action-thriller film has also been directed and produced by the superstar and stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao n pivotal roles.

Speaking at the Bholaa trailer launch event, Ajay said that when he is directing action, he always wants to create something new as he feels that most Indian action films have sequences inspired by Hollywood movies. "Without naming, I would say most of the films that I see in our country have fabulous action but they are always inspired by or you can have a resemblance to some sequence or a Hollywood film or a European film or some (foreign) film or the other. So, especially when action is concerned, my whole intention is to create something new", the actor stated.

"That's why, in Shivaay also and in this film, people say there are shots which they really don’t know how they were taken. It’s a whole process but it starts with the idea to create something new, our own, and keeping it stylised, but keeping it very very Indian and not westernising it", Ajay continued. Apart from Shivaay and Bholaa, the actor has also directed U Me Aur Hum and Runway 34.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict, played by Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. The Ajay Devgn directorial will release in cinemas on March 30 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.



