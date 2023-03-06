Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn unleashes his 'mass maharaja' avatar in high-flying Kaithi remake, Tabu is scene-stealer

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

After impressing the masses with two teasers, Ajay Devgn has released the theatrical trailer of his upcoming actioner Bholaa. The film promises to be a festive treat for the fans of Ajay Devgn, as he's an unstoppable, mass maharaja, ruthless killing machine in the film.

The 2.33 minutes long trailer is full of blazing, bombastic action, and lethal violence. The theatrical trailer of Bholaa gives a deeper glance into the world of Bholaa (Ajay Devgn), a man who has a dark past, and the one is derived by the gush of emotions. The extended promo even showed a meaner side of antagonists including Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Bholaa, and Tabu's character team up to stop the army of society's evils. But, Bholaa soon takes the mission personally, as he is aimed to save someone close.

Here's the Bholaa trailer

Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's Kaithi (2019). The original starred Karthi in the lead and Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of the actor. Bholaa is Ajay's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). Bholaa also marks Ajay and Tabu's ninth collaboration. The most recent one was Drishyam 2.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of a prisoner who finds himself in the crosshairs of a criminal gang and cops and must protect the latter in a bid to meet his estranged daughter. The film also features Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances. The film’s plot is reportedly different from the Tamil original Kaithi. Bholaa will release in cinemas on March 30. The movie will also be available in Imax 3D format.