Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn unleashes his 'mass maharaja' avatar in high-flying Kaithi remake, Tabu is scene-stealer

The theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Bholaa is out, and it promises to be the biggest Ajay Devgn's action entertainer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn unleashes his 'mass maharaja' avatar in high-flying Kaithi remake, Tabu is scene-stealer
Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

After impressing the masses with two teasers, Ajay Devgn has released the theatrical trailer of his upcoming actioner Bholaa. The film promises to be a festive treat for the fans of Ajay Devgn, as he's an unstoppable, mass maharaja, ruthless killing machine in the film. 

The 2.33 minutes long trailer is full of blazing, bombastic action, and lethal violence. The theatrical trailer of Bholaa gives a deeper glance into the world of Bholaa (Ajay Devgn), a man who has a dark past, and the one is derived by the gush of emotions. The extended promo even showed a meaner side of antagonists including Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Bholaa, and Tabu's character team up to stop the army of society's evils. But, Bholaa soon takes the mission personally, as he is aimed to save someone close. 

Here's the Bholaa trailer

Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's Kaithi (2019). The original starred Karthi in the lead and Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of the actor. Bholaa is Ajay's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). Bholaa also marks Ajay and Tabu's ninth collaboration. The most recent one was Drishyam 2.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of a prisoner who finds himself in the crosshairs of a criminal gang and cops and must protect the latter in a bid to meet his estranged daughter. The film also features Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances. The film’s plot is reportedly different from the Tamil original Kaithi. Bholaa will release in cinemas on March 30. The movie will also be available in Imax 3D format. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 625 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.