Bholaa trailer: Twitter users call Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Kaithi remake ‘blockbuster in loading’

As Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his upcoming film Bholaa, fans praised his direction skills and called it better than the original Kaithi.

Ajay Devgn recently impressed the audience with his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the crime thriller Drishyam 2. After the blockbuster success of the movie, the actor is ready to give another mass entertainer in his own direction, Bholaa. The movie also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Amala Paul among others.

On Monday, the team of Bholaa launched the film's trailer in IMAX 3D in Mumbai. The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s action-thriller promises fiery action scenes packed with emotions and entertainment. In the trailer, Ajay looks ferocious with his intense looks and is seen performing multiple action sequences that will surely give you goosebumps. Tabu looks impressive in her role as a cop. The actress nails her look as she appears strong-headed and fearless. Deepak Dobriyal looks ruthless as the antagonist and the fans can't stop drooling over the intense trailer.

Just by the trailer, fans have already declared Bholaa a blockbuster as one of the Twitter users wrote, "Bholaa is Blockbuster. Absolutely fantastic, Action is never seen before and dialogues are Bomb, Ajay Devgn is the best Director in Hindi cinema."

Another twitter user praised Ajay Devgn’s direction skills and said, "Now this looks crazzzy. Ajay Devgn never fails to impress us through his direction. The whole vibe of the movie is just mind-blowing. The action sequences look so brutal and creative. Bas ek shiv tandava aur ho jaata Bholaa me to mazaa aa jaata".

Another user tweeted, "Just watched #BholaaTrailer! My god It's outstanding! Total Goosebumps, Ajay Devgn as Director! Woahhhh!! Super Hit Loading."

Another fan’s tweet read, "Damn Excited for this one, Each and every visuals looking phenomenal. #Bholaa is perfect in all segments #action, #bgm, #song. We just need only an Excellent and engaging screenplay. Then we will see another explosion on the BOX OFFICE".

Produced by T Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, Dream Warrior Pictures and Ajay Devgn's own production banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bholaa is set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023

