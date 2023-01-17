Aishwarya Rai served notice for non-payment of land tax in Nashik, read to know how much actress owes

Aishwarya Rai has been issued a notice for non-payment of tax

Aishwarya Rai has been served a notice for alleged non-payment of land tax in Nashik as per multiple reports. The actress reportedly owns a piece of land in the district, the land tax of which has not been paid for over a year. Consequently, the concerned authorities in the district administration have now sent the actress a notice in the case.

As per reports, Aishwarya owns property in Nashik's Adwadi, near Thangaon of Sinnar. She reportedly owns around one hectare of land in the area. Reports stated that the tax for the piece of land has not been paid for the last assessment year despite numerous reminders. An Asianet report states that as a result, the tehsildar of the Sinnar tehsil has now sent the actress a notice.

Reports say that Aishwarya owes Rs 21,960 in land taxes. The Asianet report mentions that the notice says that if the dues are not paid within 10 days of receipt, appropriate action will be taken against Aishwarya under section 174 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.

The notice was issued on January 9 but it has not been confirmed if Aishwarya has received the notice or when she plans to respond to it. Aishwarya is one of the 1200 property owners in Sinnar who have defaulted on their taxes and have been sent these notices. The land revenue department in Maharashtra has been instructed to collect all dues in this financial year (by March-end), which is why this action is being taken.

Aishwarya was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film, which also starred Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide. It’s sequel, Ponniyin Selvan: II, will be released in April 2023. Aishwarya will reprise her role in the film.