'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

In the video, Priyanka was carrying her daughter as they got out of the car while Nick asked the photographers to keep quiet as Malti was sleeping.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on Staurday, were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They left for Los Angeles, United States, after spending quality time in India.

A video of them is going viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka was carrying her daughter as they got out of the car while Nick asked the photographers to keep quiet as Malti was sleeping. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, "Shhh, Keep it low, Maltie is sleeping. Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and sleepy Maltie papped at the airport."

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "This is not good behavior from the media side focuse se baby ke eyes ko taklife ho sakta he yetoh dekho." The second one said, "When a foreigner needs to tell Indian paps to keep quiet then you know there's a problem. I don't understand why they love to shout."

The third one said, "airport authorities should ban paps." The fourth one said, "She is so hard-working mom. I saw her nany that shows how she is a great mom and the other Bollywood celebrities' wives barely do a movie but has 2 nanies."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Holi, Priyanka flew down to India and celebrated the festival of colours with her family. Priyanka came to Noida to celebrate Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and they joined the Chopras in the vibrant, colourful Holi bash.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared moments from the bash on her Instagram, and it was a pleasing surprise to see how Nick blended well with Indian customs. Nick, Priyanka and Malti were dressed in an all-white ensemble and they posed with the family members. In one of the videos, Priyanka enjoys the dhol beats with Nick. In another video, Priyanka gives a sneak peek of the bash, people enjoying Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani. Priyanka's cousin sister, and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara was seen attending the bash along with her sister Mitali Handa. Sharing the carousel post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.