After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

As per a media report, this action star, who has given one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, is in talks for playing Bajrangbali, aka Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer partners Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra's dream project, Ramayana Trilogy is becoming bigger and better. After a media report revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is paired opposite Ranbir as Goddess Sita, and Yash as evil king Raavana, there's another name, whose involvement can take Ramayana's cinematic adaptation to a whole new level.

The newest member of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is...

As per a media report of Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol is being approached for the Lord Hanuman, and the makers are in talks to rope in as the mighty Hanuman. The portal quoted a source that said, "Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

Why Sunny Deol is interested in Ramayana?

The portal further reported that the makers have not only considered Sunny for the role in Ramayana but even wish to star in a spin-off film based on Lord Hanuman, and this offer left Deol interested in exploring. The portal quoted source, "Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra is also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan to on go on the floors from...

As Pinvilla reported Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. In the trilogy, the first part will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. Ranbir and Sai will shoot for the film from February to August 2024. Yash has allotted 15 days for the shoot, and he will probably join the cast in July 2024.