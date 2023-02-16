Aditya Roy Kapur gets embarrassed when female fan tries to kiss him forcefully, netizens say 'this is too much'

Aditya Roy Kapur

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur met with an embarrassing moment, when a female fan asked to kiss him. Aditya will soon be seen leading the official adaptation of The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor, and Shobhita Dhulipala. On Tuesday, the cast was The Night Manager held a grand premiere in Mumbai.

After the screening, Aditya walked the red carpet for the media photo-op, and he was welcomed with loud cheering from his fans. A few moments later, Aditya was taking an exit from the venue, and a few of his fans gathered around him. One of the female fans asked him to pose for a selfie, and he did it gracefully. Then the lady asked him, 'ek kiss please,' and tried to hold her face near him. Aditya looked embarrassed, but he gently avoided the situation. The female fan again tried to kiss him, but he shyly laughed and tried to dodge her.

Here's Aditya's reaction to a lady fan

Even netizens were impressed by how Aditya handled the situation. A fan added, "Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even i like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" Another user wrote, "Imagine a man doing this to an actress. He would have been booked by now for molest@tion, and feminists would have gone crazy." A netizen joked, "The way she is grabbing his neck .....Thank god she is shorter than him." Another netizen added, "This is too much, what is wrong with women why so damn crazy."

The Night Manager is an official remake of the popular 2016 BBC series of the same name, which in itself is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel with the same title. In the original show, Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager and Hugh Laurie essayed the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper. The 6-episodic series has even won multiple awards including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.