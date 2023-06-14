Adipurush overseas advance booking bulldozes past Rs 6 crore mark, $1 million gross expected from US premiere alone

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

With just a couple of days left for the release of Adipurush, the pre-sales are on in full flow. The film has shown solid response at the box office in terms of advance bookings across India as well as overseas. In fact, its overseas numbers are among the strongest for any Indian film of late, barring exceptions like Pathaan and RRR.

As per a Sacnilk report, Adipurush has already sold tickets worth $490,000 (around Rs 4.10 crore) in the US by Wednesday morning. In Australia, it has already done pre-sales business of Aus $ 150,000 (around Rs 83 lakh), and has raked up £55,000 (Rs 50 lakh) in the UK. It has shown considerable buzz in Canada as well, where it already has sold tickets worth $30,000 (Rs 25 lakh). Trade sources say that the film is doing well in Europe and South-East Asia too with sales of over Rs 40 lakh combined in these two territories.

This takes Adipurush’s total advance booking sales in the overseas market past Rs 6 crore, with two full days left ahead of release. The number will easily cross Rs 10 crore, experts say and may just go even higher if the buzz picks up. Scanilk reports that the US market, alone, will contribute significantly to the film. The film is expected to score in excess of $1 million (Rs 8 crore) from its US premiere, a substantial number.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on Ramayana, and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in lead roles. The film releases worldwide on June 16.