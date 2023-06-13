Sold Out! Adipurush tickets in Delhi for Rs 2000, here's Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad prices

Credit: Adipurush/Instagram

Om Raut's film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. The film has been in the news for various reasons including the VFX and the cast of the film.

The film will feature Prabhas as lord Ram and Kriti as Sita. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. However, the price of the tickets is high.

Delhi

As per the Times Now report, people from Delhi will have to pay Rs 2000 on the first day of the release at PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka. While first dat shows at PVR Select City Walk (Gold) are sold already so you can watch them the next day at Rs 1800.

Noida

Talking about Noida, tickets are available at Rs 1650 at Noida PVR Gold, Logix City Centre.

Mumbai

In Mumbai's Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC, you will have to pay Rs 2000 for all shows. While you will have to pay Rs 1700 at INOX, Insignia at Atria Mall. However, first-day shows are sold out.

Bangalore

Tickets are available at Rs 1600 and Rs 1800 at Bangalore's PVR, Director's Cut, REX Walk. While at PVR Gold, VR Bengaluru, Whitfield Road, tickets are available at Rs 1150 and Rs 1250.

Kolkata

Tickets at Kolkata's South City Mall are avaible at Rs 1060 and at Ouest Mall, tickets are avaible at Rs 1090.

Chennai

Tickets are avaible at Rs 225 at Kasi Talkies Dolby Atmos: Ashok Nagar, Rs 150 at Kumaran Theatre PROVA 4K DOLBY ATMOS: Madipakkam.

Hyderabad

At Hyderabad's Prasads Multiplex, tickets are avaible at Rs 295 for Hindi shows. While Telugu shows are avaible for Rs 325 at Cinepolis: CCPL Mall Malkajgiri and Rs 380 at Cinepolis: Mantra Mall, Attapur.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, which people across the country are eagerly waiting to see. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in the film. The advance booking for Adipurush began on Saturday and is already breaking a ton of records.

36,000 tickets sold before the release of Adipurush

As of 6 pm on Sunday, the Om Raut-directed film, produced by Bhushan Kumar has sold around 36,000 tickets across PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Adipurush will close counters around 23,000 to 25,000 tickets by midnight. Adipurush is releasing on Friday and even before the completion of 24 hours, the film has shown its mettle by bringing good numbers. Till 11:30 pm last night, the Prabhas starrer earned Rs 1.40 crores from the Hindi version alone. This includes 1.35 crore grosses from the 3D version, which equates to over 36,000 ticket sales.