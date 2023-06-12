Search icon
Adipurush to not release in IMAX 3D? Producer of Prabhas-starrer slams trade analyst for 'spreading incorrect news'

Rajesh Nair, one of the producers of Adipurush, has reacted to reports that Adipurush is not releasing in 3D and IMAX.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

On Sunday, news of Om Raut’s Adipurush not releasing in IMAX surfaced. The much-anticipated film is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made, and boasts of some grand visuals. Naturally, fans were upset and blamed the film’s producers. Another piece of information even claimed that the film may not release in 3D even. Now, one of the film’s producers Rajesh Nair has refuted the news and slammed the source for it.

On Sunday, trade anlayst Girish Johar had tweeted that Adipurush will not be releasing in 3D in many parts of India. The tweet was later deleted bit not before it was picked up by several news portals. On Monday, Rajesh Nair, CEO of Retrophile Films, one of Adipurush’s production companies, responded to the tweet with a clarification.

“Girish Bhai why spreading all this wrong information. #Adipurush is releasing in 3D and 2D worldwide. Please do not spread incorrect news,” read the tweet from Nair. Johar had also posted a similar tweet on Sunday about the film’s non-release in IMAX. He had said that due to the unavailability of screens in IMAX due to the release of Hollywood biggie Flash, Adipurush will not get an IMAX release. This news, however, stands validated, as Adipurush does not have any shows in any IMAX screen in the major metros.

This had prompted angry fans to criticise T-Series and Retrophile Films – Adipurush’s production companies – for ‘bad planning’. One of them wrote, "Adipurush needs re-Release in mid-July again. The purpose of this film is to show the best visual presentation of Ramayan. Need to release again on IMAX and 3D screens in India and USA", while another added, "Pathetic planning and release date a pan India movie can ever get".

Adipurush is based on Ramayan and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on June 16.

