'Worst planning': Netizens slam T-Series as reports say Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush won't release in....

Adipurush/File photo

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, Adipurush is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 16. However, within just a week away from its release, there has been a piece of concerning news that has left the fans hugely disappointed.

As per reports, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana won't get released in IMAX since all the IMAX screens have been allotted to the Hollywood film The Flash, which hits Indian theatres on June 15, a day prior to its worldwide release next Friday. Trade exhibitor Girish Johar took to his Twitter account and wrote, "As #TheFlash secures its @IMAX release globally, #Adipurush release gets cancelled on the #IMAX format. Warner had secured this date much earlier & multiple changes in the release date of #Adipurush further weakened their stand. Also, @imax as a rule does not release 2 films on the same date!!".

Netizens shared their furious reactions slamming the production house T-Series for their 'worst planning'. One of them wrote, "Adipurush needs re-Release in mid-July again. The purpose of this film is to show the best visual presentation of Ramayan. Need to release again on IMAX and 3D screens in India and USA", while another added, "Pathetic planning and release date a pan India movie can ever get".

As #TheFlash secures its @IMAX release Globally... #Adipurush release gets cancelled on the #IMAX format... Warner had secured this date much earlier & multiple changes in release date of #Adipurush further weakened their stand. Also @imax as a rule does not release 2 films on… pic.twitter.com/skGhQBSGeB — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 10, 2023

Adipurush is helmed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 Marathi-language biographical film Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush based on the life of freedom fighter and nationalist Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He made his Bollywood debut with the historical action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. The film won three National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Costume Design, and Best Actor to Ajay Devgn, who shared it with Suriya for Soorarai Pottru.



READ | These big errors in Adipurush final trailer show makers' lack of research, prove they don't understand Ramayan | Opinion