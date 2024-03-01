Abhishek-Aishwarya's dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, fans say 'such epic moment'

Amid Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, a video from Isha Ambani's wedding is going viral in which Abhishek Bachchan is seen grooving to Gallan Goodiyaan with Aishwarya Rai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar, Gujarat, has started on a great note. For the three-day festivity actors such as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and several other actors and celebrities have arrived at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Amid the celebrations, an old video from Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivity has gone viral. This video of Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash is from 2018. In this video, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are seen dancing together. In this video, both of them are seen in sync with each other as if no one else was present there except them. Both are seen dancing to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. Even Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor were seen grooving to the track. Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018.

Watch Abhishek-Aishwarya dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan

Amid Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, this video has gone viral. Fans have reacted and praised the couple's carefree dance moves. Many find it 'hilarious', while few others called it 'an epic moment.' Another video of Apart from this, another video of Aishwarya Rai has been seen widely on social media in which she is pulling Deepika Padukone by her hand and starts dancing with her. Both of them are seen dancing to the Punjabi chartbuster Ishq Tera Tadpave with singer Sukhbir. Ranveer Singh is seen dancing with Sukhbir.

Watch Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai dancing to Ishq Tera Tadpave

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant in July. Before the main wedding, the Ambani family is hosting grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3.

The pre-wedding functions will see performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artistes in the world. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday and her video went viral on social media.

The Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event.