Abhijeet Bhattacharya's sensational claim on Shah Rukh Khan shocks fans: 'Woh use karega aur...'

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes shocking claim on Shah Rukh Khan and calls him a 'commercial person'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a Bollywood playback singer who is best known for his hit tracks like Chaand Taare,  Hum To Deewane Huye, Woh Ladki Jo, and more. The singer has given a number of hits for Shah Rukh Khan, however, his recent statement calling the actor a ‘commercial person’ has created a stir on social media.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Abhijeet talked about how Shah Rukh Khan and his personality are similar and even their zodiac signs. The singer said, “Jo ho gaya, so ho gaya. Dekhiye, ek hota hai ego aur ek hota hai self-respect ya self-esteem Shah Rukh Khan apne dam se bana hai. Uske andar jo self-respect hai, jo swabhiman hai, woh same mere mein bhi hai. Woh bhi Scorpio hai. Humara date ek din age piche hai, nature same hai humara. Toh humko ghamand nahi hai, lekin humko swabhiman hai (Let bygones be bygones. See, there is ego and then there is self-respect, Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made person, the self-respect he has, I have the same. He is also Scorpio, and I am too. So we don’t have an ego, we have self-respect).” 

He recalled how he tried to make things right between then and burry the hatchet, however, it couldn’t happen, and said, “Shah Rukh is a very commercial person, wo apni success apne career ke liye kisiko bhi side mein kar sakta hai. Woh use karega unko (Shah will sideline any person for his success & career, he’ll use them).” 

The singer also reacted to Shah Rukh Khan being called ‘anti-nationalist’ and said, “It is very wrong for anyone to call him an anti-nationalist. There is no greater nationalist than Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the movies that he has made, Phir Bhi Dil Hia Hindustani, Swades, Asoka. How can anyone say something like this about him? And that too when he has promoted Hindu culture the most in his movies. He is the biggest nationalist. It was because of some people who took our commercial differences to a different angle altogether and started calling him names. Among the khans, Shah Rukh Khan is the only nationalist.” 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 22. The film will be clashing with Prabhas’ much-awaited Salaar which is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

