Shah Rukh Khan's presence left Sharon Stone speechless, Basic Instinct star's reaction to Pathaan goes viral

SRK-Sharon Stone

There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is also hailed as King Khan. He may have taken a 4-year hiatus, but he was missed and was discussed among filmgoers. SRK has created a legacy of being the world's most popular actor, and he proved it again.

Recently Pathaan star was spotted attending Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival 2022. He was honoured for his immense contribution towards Indian cinema, and his presence was celebrated with echoes of claps. However, a clip from the festival is going viral, as it captured the reaction of Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone. The Hollywood actress also attended the fest, and he was sitting beside King Khan. However, she didn't notice, until the host welcomed and thanked the Baazigar star for his presence. SRK acknowledged the love and Sharon gasped with realisation. Sharon had her fangirl moment after watching SRK, and the video went viral instantly.

Here's the video

On Thursday night, even Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival as their blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. Several images and videos from day one of the festival have surfaced online, and undoubtedly it`s a treat for SRK and Kajol`s fans to see the duo gracing the stage with their charming presence. In one of the clips, SRK is seen singing the song Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ for Kajol. He also delivered his famous dialogue from Baazigar for the film`s leading lady Kajol.

After receiving the honour, Khan gave a speech, and said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It`s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I`m looking forward to celebrating the region`s talent and being a part of this exciting film community." On the work front, SRK will make his comeback in films with actioner Pathaan. The film will release on January 25, 2023.