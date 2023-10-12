Headlines

Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Sushmita Sen’s action-packed avatar in Aarya 3’s trailer leaves fans spellbound.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

After releasing an intriguing teaser of Sushmita Sen’s much-awaited series Aarya 3, the makers have finally released an intense trailer for the upcoming season that gives a glimpse into Sushmita Sen's action-packed avatar leaving fans thrilled. 

On Thursday, the makers of Aarya 3 shared a glimpse of what the third season of Sushmita Sen’s hit series will be all about. The trailer shows Sushmita Sen aspiring to be the top supplier and dealer of drugs in the season while cops and her enemies are all preparing to hunt her down. The actress’ family gets into more trouble as the Russians now threaten to kill her children and she gives her all out, and decides to turn a destroyer to save her children. Not only the Russians, she has now got new enemies-the new entrants to the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta who are set to hunt her down. 

Netizens also shared their view about Sushmita Sen’s action-packed avatar in the third season and heaped praise on the actress’ dedication. One of the comments read, “Trailer looks amazing.” Another fan commented, “she looks exactly like a tigress.” Another wrote, “Trailer looks superb.” Another fan commented, “Sushmita Sen should get all the awards for this.”

Talking about the series, Sushmita Sen revealed that her character in the series, Aarya Sareen has become an integral part of her life and said, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honor to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own while grappling with the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya' Season 3 isn't just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.” 

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya 3 stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar and the music for the series is composed by Vishal Khurana. The series is set to release on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

