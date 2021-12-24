Search icon
'83' star Ranveer Singh brings the REAL world cup home, proud Mumma poses with the trophy

Ranveer who portrays Kapil Dev on screen is earning praises for acting, and now he is been rewarded with the real World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2021, 11:33 AM IST

Ranveer Singh is on a roll, his latest sports drama '83' has already created enough stir among the industry and audience, and now the actor has another reason to cherish. Ranveer who portrays 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev on screen is earning praises for his depiction of the Indian Cricket Team captain, and now he is been rewarded with the real World Cup. Ranveer brings real trophy home. 

Singh posted a picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani, holding the prestigious trophy (known as the Prudential Cup) on his social media and captioned it by saying, "Hum jeet gaye Mumma!" It seems like Ranveer has already won an award for his performance, and this trophy will be special than every other accolades he has received. 

On Wednesday, a star-studded premiere of the film was organised, and artists like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, producer Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukherji were among the attendees. 

The Kabir Khan ensemble stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Deepika Padukone in primary roles, and the movie hit screens today. 

