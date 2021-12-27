‘83’ full HD leaked online, available for free download on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

'83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was released in theatres on December 24. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the film was frequently postponed. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, depicts India's historic World Cup victory in 1983. However, the film was leaked online as soon as it was released.

The whole movie is available on torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmy, TamilRockers and other pirated sites, according to Bollywoodlife. Telegram users can access it as well. The leak is bad news for both the producers and the fans who have been waiting for more than a year.

This definitely indicates that the internet leak will have an impact on box office results, as many people may be hesitant to see it in theatres owing to the recent Omicron panic and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The Matrix Resurrections' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves has also been leaked online. This is a big setback for the film's box office performance. 'Antim: The Final Truth,' directed by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, as well as Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi,' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' and 'Tadap,' were previously leaked on pirated sites.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)