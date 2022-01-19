'3 lakh se mera kya hoga?': Aayush Sharma pranks with loan scam caller

Aayush Sharma has proved his tough side with his last release 'Antim: The Final Truth,' but off-camera, he has an amusing sense of humour. Sharma shared a video on his Instagram where he schools a scam caller in the presence of crew and actress Mahima Makwana. The caller offers a loan from 3-35 lakhs for 10 years, but Aayush takes her class by saying that he wants a loan of crores. "Mein itna bada chorerographer hoon, 3 lakh se mera kya hoga."

Aayush pretends to speak as choreographer Muddasir Khan, and he went on to question the caller, "Phele aap mere ko batao ki 35 lakh mein milta kya hai market mein.?" At last, the caller understood and she says, "Sir mujhe toh nahi lag raha ki aapko loan lena hai." Aayush replies back saying ki he was just having time pass, and the whole crew burst out laughing.

Watch the video here

While speaking to DNA, Aayush shared his reservation about shooting 'Antim' with Salman Khan, "Elaborating on how nervous he was when he got to know he was to star opposite Salman Khan, Aayush said, "Initially, I just got scared. I never thought that I would be in a film with him. And here I am in the second film, I am opposite a superstar. I didn't know how I will be able to act infront of him, or I will be able to do it or not. It is a dream come true to work with him." He added, "But I was also hoping I don’t let him down or people don't question his judgement of taking me in this movie. That was my biggest reservation."

Aayush even mentioned getting sleepless nights before the shoot, by saying "I remember not sleeping the night because I have to take off my shirt. And I thought 'this will the biggest opportunity of doing a body shot with the man who invented bodybuilding in Bollywood'. And I am like, it's like something different. It was a dream to be doing those sequences with him."