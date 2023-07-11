Headlines

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

Supreme Court holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Amid counting, crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

HISTORIC! PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Japan's Hiroshima during G7 Summit

“No decision on coalition govt…” says Karnataka JD(S) President CM Ibrahim

“I don’t want to disclose what has happened in last 5 years ….”: DK Shivakumar

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Homebollywood

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

Hrithik Roshan revealed during an old interview that while Kabir from War was evolved and composed, Patty from Fighter is young, spontaneous, and short-tempered.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan is presently busy with Siddharth Anand's action entertainer, Fighter. The Dhoom 2 actor has been sweating it out in the gym to perfect the look for the film. Billed as an action entertainer, Fighter has already created a massive buzz among movie enthusiasts. Now, adding to the hype, a video of Hrithik Roshan speaking about his role in the movie is doing rounds on social media. The clip in question is from an old interview in which Hrithik spilled a few details about his character in the movie, which is named Patty.

Hrithik Roshan disclosed that the team shot for the film for 12 days inside the Sukhois and with the Sukhois. He added that it was an incredible and inspiring experience to be around the Indian Air Force. In order to get his character just right, he worked on his body language, decorum, discipline, and other things to make it believable.

Hrithik Roshan compares himself to his character, Patty

Hrithik Roshan further revealed that according to him, his character Patty is similar to his younger self in many ways. However, when it comes to age and maturity, Patty is younger than him or his character Kabir from War.

Hrithik Roshan also asserted that while Kabir was evolved and composed, Patty on the other hand is young, spontaneous, and short-tempered. However, he said that he wouldn't be personally angry at the kind of things that effects Patty. This makes the character extremely interesting for him as he is reminded of what it was like at that point in his life. However, Hrithik added that despite all this, it is difficult for him to reconcile with that side of himself because he is forced to put aside his evolved side.

About Fighter

Fighter will see Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. The project marks Hrithik Roshan's second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after War. The much-awaited venture is gearing up for release on January 25, 2024.

Over and above this, Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the pipeline.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani firm led by daughter Isha Ambani growing fast, value crosses Rs 7,00,000 crore; details inside

Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key to release soon: How to check, official website, other details here

Meet the man who started career with Rs 50 salary, went on to build Rs 30,000 crore business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE