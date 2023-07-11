Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

Hrithik Roshan revealed during an old interview that while Kabir from War was evolved and composed, Patty from Fighter is young, spontaneous, and short-tempered.

Hrithik Roshan is presently busy with Siddharth Anand's action entertainer, Fighter. The Dhoom 2 actor has been sweating it out in the gym to perfect the look for the film. Billed as an action entertainer, Fighter has already created a massive buzz among movie enthusiasts. Now, adding to the hype, a video of Hrithik Roshan speaking about his role in the movie is doing rounds on social media. The clip in question is from an old interview in which Hrithik spilled a few details about his character in the movie, which is named Patty.

Hrithik Roshan disclosed that the team shot for the film for 12 days inside the Sukhois and with the Sukhois. He added that it was an incredible and inspiring experience to be around the Indian Air Force. In order to get his character just right, he worked on his body language, decorum, discipline, and other things to make it believable.

Hrithik Roshan compares himself to his character, Patty

Hrithik Roshan further revealed that according to him, his character Patty is similar to his younger self in many ways. However, when it comes to age and maturity, Patty is younger than him or his character Kabir from War.

Hrithik Roshan also asserted that while Kabir was evolved and composed, Patty on the other hand is young, spontaneous, and short-tempered. However, he said that he wouldn't be personally angry at the kind of things that effects Patty. This makes the character extremely interesting for him as he is reminded of what it was like at that point in his life. However, Hrithik added that despite all this, it is difficult for him to reconcile with that side of himself because he is forced to put aside his evolved side.

About Fighter

Fighter will see Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. The project marks Hrithik Roshan's second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after War. The much-awaited venture is gearing up for release on January 25, 2024.

Over and above this, Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the pipeline.