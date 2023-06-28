Asin reacts to divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Rubbishing the reports, Asin said that the rumours are 'very imaginative and utterly baseless news'. (Credits: Instagram)

Actress Asin is in the news these days thanks to the speculations of the South diva parting ways with her husband Rahul Sharma. As the rumour of her divorce is floating on social media since the last few days, the 'Ghajini' actress has finally decided to break her silence on the matter. In an Instagram story Asin said that she is enjoying the summer holidays with her hubby at the moment. Rubbishing the reports, Asin said that the rumours are 'very imaginative and utterly baseless news'.

Asin's Instagram post

"In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds me of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys," the actress posted on Instagram.

How did the rumours start?

If you are wondering how the rumours did start then let us inform you that the speculations over their divorce started floating after Asin reportedly deleted all her pictures with her husband Rahul Sharma, except one from her Instagram handle. The actress even removed her wedding photos from the internet. Her last Instagram post was from her daughter Arin's fifth birthday celebrations in October 2022.

Asin and Rahul Sharma's love saga

For the unversed, Asin tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma back in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter Arin a year later in 2017. The actress took a break from the entertainment industry post her wedding. She was last seen on the big screens with the 2015 release 'All Is Well'.