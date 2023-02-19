Tata Motors teases Nexon Dark Red Edition, expected to launch soon

Representational Image

Tata Harrier and Safari have been upgraded with new technologies including ADAS in order to compete with the industry's top vehicles. Tata is preparing Dark Red variants of the Harrier and the Safari, giving enthusiasts something more to look forward to. Dark Red will also be available for the Tata Nexon SUV, which measures in at under 4 metres in length.

There are now Black versions of all three SUVs on the market. The striking black and red colour scheme of the 'Dark Red' versions gives them a much more sporty appearance. It's probable that the "Dark Red" versions of Harrier, Safari, and Nexon will cost more than the standard "Dark" editions.

Oberon Black is used for the 'Dark Red' variations of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, making them look identical to the Dark edition. You can see the red accents most clearly on the front grille, the brake callipers, and the 'Dark' logo. Blacking off the Tata insignia helps keep the Vehicles a low profile. Alloy wheels 18 inches in diameter provide the Harrier and Safari Dark Red variants a far more commanding stance on the road. Just the window trim is lined with chrome.

The quilted design on the fabric is a nice touch that goes well with the athletic vibe. The door pulls, console, and grab handles are all upholstered in a carnelian crimson leatherette. The dashboard is grey, while the air vents, displays, and buttons are gloss black and mounted. The red and black colour scheme is stunning to look at and will make even routine commutes seem like a thrill.

On display were the latest and greatest upgrades available on the Tata Dark Red versions. The standard versions of these have also been released. Hence, Dark Red versions are not likely to include any unexpected additions to their lists of included features. Recent upgrades to the Harrier and Safari include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front ventilated seats, air purifier, 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger.

There are many different types of ADAS features, but the most common ones are the following: forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, lane change alert, rear collision warning, and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm is available in the Harrier Safari Dark Red versions. It comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Both the Harrier and the Safari include cutting-edge multi-drive modes that can take on a broad array of difficult terrains.

There are two engine choices for the Tata Nexon: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 120 PS / 170 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel producing 115 PS / 260 Nm. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions are available for both engines.