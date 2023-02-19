Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in Tamil Nadu to produce electric cars

Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement on Twitter that Ola would build the biggest EV hub in the world, complete with 2W, Vehicle, and Lithium cell Gigafactories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in Tamil Nadu to produce electric cars
Representational Image (Photo: Twitter)

Ola Electric Mobility Private Ltd. and the government of Tamil Nadu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was announced by Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter. This would allow Ola to produce electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries in Tamil Nadu. 

According to the terms of the agreement, the EV manufacturer would spend a total of Rs 7,614 crore inside the state, of which Rs 2,500 crore will go towards the assembly of EVs and Rs 5,114 crore will go towards the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. The Krishnagiri district of the state is where both facilities will be located.

“Ola will set up the world's largest EV hub with integrated 2W, Car, and Lithium cell Gigafactories in Tamil Nadu. Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu today. Thanks to Hon. CM@mkstalin for the support and partnership of the TN govt! Accelerating India’s transition to full electric!” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal.

There were speculations that Ola will purchase 1500 acres of property in the state to build a plant specifically for producing electric vehicles. In reality, the company also introduced three additional battery pack options for the Ola S1 Air models, and provided a brief preview of its forthcoming electric bikes at the same time.

Also, READ: Mahindra Thar overturns after accident with Tata Nano, video leaves netizens amused

Ola is working on introducing its own electric taxi service to Bengaluru as well. The company's long-term goal is to double the current number of electric taxis in the city to over 10,000 within a year. According to Bhavish Aggarwal, the ridesharing sector is already a very lucrative and established market.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.