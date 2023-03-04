Search icon
Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition unveiled, limited to 300 units

There are two transmission options for the Jimny's 105hp 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine: a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Jimny Heritage Edition

During Auto Expo 2023, held on January 12, 2023, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the long-awaited 5-door Jimny, which would be on sale in May of the same year. Before debuting at the Auto Expo 2023, Suzuki was already selling the Jimny to eager buyers throughout the world, and now an exclusive Heritage Edition of the popular compact car is offered in Australia.

There will only ever be 300 of the Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition made, and it's based on the GLX model. Improvements to its exterior design set it apart from other compact off-road utility vehicles. New red decals decorate the exterior, as do mudflaps in the front and back. Wheels are alloy, and are 15 inches in diameter.

Just the five-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels, is included in the package. White is the sole non-optional colour for the Jimny Heritage Edition, which is available in Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, and Medium Grey. As it is based on the GLX, it is loaded with amenities, and the Japanese manufacturer has even added a badge and a cargo tray.

In terms of standard features, you can expect a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, climate control, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, front fog lights, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and a dual-speaker audio system, among other things.

The Jimny Heritage Edition costs 33,490 AUD in Australia (Rs. 18.52 lakh approximately). The five-door model of the Jimny, which will be launched in India around May of this year, and the all-electric version, which will be released in the second part of this decade, are both coming from Suzuki. In the not-too-distant future, it will also be sent overseas.

Its larger exterior dimensions compared to the current worldwide three-door Jimny Sierra result in a more spacious interior and larger trunk.

