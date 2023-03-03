Bajaj Chetak 2023 Premium Edition launched with new features, price starts at Rs 1.52 lakhs

Bajaj Chetak EV

The 2023 Chetak Premium Edition will be available by Bajaj Auto in India for Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Matte Caribbean Blue, Satin Black, and Matte Coarse Grey are the three colour options offered. A new coloured LCD instrument cluster, body-coloured mirrors, and a two-tone seat.

Satin black accents on the grab rail and pillion footrest are just two of the unique details added by the Chakan-based maker. The headlight and signal indicator bezels were similarly finished in a dark charcoal colour. Additional notable features include a black one-piece seat, multi-spoke black alloy wheels with white rim stickers, and vintage Chetak-inspired design cues.

The company has been aggressively increasing Chetak's availability throughout the nation, and as a consequence, sales have been steadily increasing. The maximum monthly output is also 10,000 units. Bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition at authorised dealerships have begun, and the first deliveries to customers might begin as soon as next month.

Bajaj wants to increase the number of locations where the Chetak is available to 85 cities by the end of this month, and the number of experience centres will follow suit. Bajaj has just verified an increase in the Chetak's advertised driving range from 84 to 108 kilometres. There are other similar products, such as the Ola S1 Pro, the Ather 450X, and the TVS iQube S, that it competes with.

Priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the standard Bajaj Chetak is less than the Premium Edition by Rs. 30,000. Just recently did Yulu unveil two new GR models in India: the Miracle GR for inner-city travel and the DeX GR for last-mile access. Bajaj's manufacturing plant is responsible for their launch, and the company has a share in the young enterprise.

Also, READ: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to come with strong hybrid engine, here’s everything you need to know

Mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj are anticipated to introduce new electric two-wheelers as part of the shift towards e-mobility in response to rising levels of competition. As compared to four-wheelers, the influence of EVs on the two-wheeler market is already apparent.