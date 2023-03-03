2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to come with strong hybrid engine, here’s everything you need to know

Representational Image

The next-generation Dzire from Maruti Suzuki will debut in 2024, borrowing heavily from the look of the redesigned Swift. While the next generation Dzire will debut in India before the highly updated Swift in 2018, it is unclear which would be launched first in 2018. In addition, a powerful and efficient hybrid engine of only 1.2 litres would power it.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki will be available in a variety of different exterior colours, and it'll probably be around the same size as the current model. Like with previous generations, it will be offered via Maruti Arena dealerships and would have a price premium of between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh over the current model.

The new Dzire will maintain its roomy and refined interior, as well as its extensive list of standard amenities. Large touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, steering-mounted controls, push-button ignition, automatic temperature control, and a cooled storage compartment are just some of the available amenities. The newest Suzuki Connect technology, in addition to other mobile connection capabilities, is also anticipated to be included.

Even the outside of the new Dzire has been rethought, with a fresh design and a reworked front fascia. The redesigned front bumper, huge front grille, projector LED headlights, LED tail lights, machine-cut alloy wheels, and other features are only the beginning of the exterior upgrades.

The Maruti Dzire serves as the basis for the next generation Maruti Suzuki Swift being developed for the Indian market. When it debuts in the first quarter of 2024, the Dzire will almost certainly be the least expensive strong-hybrid vehicle available anywhere in the nation.

A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.2-litre powerful hybrid (PHEV) petrol engine, and a 1.2-litre compressed natural gas (CNG) engine will likely be available for the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Z12E is Toyota's codename for the forthcoming 1.2L strong hybrid arrangement, which will have a three-cylinder engine paired with Toyota's strong hybrid technology.

An estimated fuel efficiency of over 35 km/l may be expected from this hybrid powertrain. Also in the works for the next few months is an expansion of Maruti's robust hybrid offering throughout the nation.