Headlines

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

After yoga, millets now set to go global: PM Modi at World Food India

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

Amid deteriorating air quality, know how long will Delhi-NCR's AQI remain in 'severe' category

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

After yoga, millets now set to go global: PM Modi at World Food India

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

7 Refreshing alternatives to soda

Health benefits of drinking amla juice on empty stomach

Benefits of walking after dinner 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

The all-new interior concept includes a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches in size. The selector lever has moved to the steering column, enabling a clean, tidy and much roomier centre console.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Skoda has unveiled the new Superb premium sedan internationally and it may make its way to the Indian market too. With the all-new fourth generation, Skoda is once again setting standards in terms of design, roominess, comfort and safety. Three modern TSI petrol engines, including one with mild-hybrid technology, two diesels and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle deliver outputs ranging from 110 kW (150 hp) to 195 kW (265 hp). The top diesel and the top petrol engine come with all-wheel drive. All powertrains in the new Superb are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard. 

Furthermore, numerous new and improved assistance systems provide even more safety and comfort. The significantly brighter new-generation LED Matrix beam headlights and DCC Plus are making their debut in the Superb. The fourth-generation Superb features a sculptural exterior design and a new, octagonal Skoda grille. 

The all-new interior concept includes a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches in size. The selector lever has moved to the steering column, enabling a clean, tidy and much roomier centre console. In another first for the Superb, a head-up display is available as an option. The new Skoda Smart Dials provide quick and intuitive access to numerous vehicle and infotainment functions. Moreover, the all-new Superb adopts the new range structure with Design Selections, first introduced with the Enyaq. This offers themed option packs as well as individual options. 

New features include a Phone Box with inductive 15-watt fast charging and simultaneous smartphone cooling, as well as back-friendly Ergo seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. The electrically operated load cover in the Combi estate is one of several new (and a total of 28) features.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE