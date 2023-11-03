Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

The all-new interior concept includes a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches in size. The selector lever has moved to the steering column, enabling a clean, tidy and much roomier centre console.

Skoda has unveiled the new Superb premium sedan internationally and it may make its way to the Indian market too. With the all-new fourth generation, Skoda is once again setting standards in terms of design, roominess, comfort and safety. Three modern TSI petrol engines, including one with mild-hybrid technology, two diesels and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle deliver outputs ranging from 110 kW (150 hp) to 195 kW (265 hp). The top diesel and the top petrol engine come with all-wheel drive. All powertrains in the new Superb are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard.

Furthermore, numerous new and improved assistance systems provide even more safety and comfort. The significantly brighter new-generation LED Matrix beam headlights and DCC Plus are making their debut in the Superb. The fourth-generation Superb features a sculptural exterior design and a new, octagonal Skoda grille.

The all-new interior concept includes a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 13 inches in size. The selector lever has moved to the steering column, enabling a clean, tidy and much roomier centre console. In another first for the Superb, a head-up display is available as an option. The new Skoda Smart Dials provide quick and intuitive access to numerous vehicle and infotainment functions. Moreover, the all-new Superb adopts the new range structure with Design Selections, first introduced with the Enyaq. This offers themed option packs as well as individual options.

New features include a Phone Box with inductive 15-watt fast charging and simultaneous smartphone cooling, as well as back-friendly Ergo seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. The electrically operated load cover in the Combi estate is one of several new (and a total of 28) features.