Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV that is worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is popular across the globe for his acting skills. The actor is also known for his athletic physique, dance and charming personality. The Kabir Singh star is also respected by the automotive enthusiasts because of his love for his cars and bikes. Shahid Kapoor owns a range of exotic and super expensive vehicles and the ace actor has added another luxury vehicle to his collection. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV that is worth Rs 3.5 crore. A Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mumbai shared an image of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput receiving the swanky SUV on Instagram.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading. It is also one of the most popular luxury SUVs owned by Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, Kirti Sanon, are among the few names that own this car. Recently Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara also got this luxury SUV as a gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces maximum power of 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque. The hybrid system offers an additional boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm when needed.