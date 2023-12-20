Headlines

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Nagaland sees women legislators in 2023 for first time as NDPP-BJP alliance returns to power

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Democracy strangulated by govt: Sonia Gandhi on suspension of MPs

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, but these veteran stars were Ravi Chopra's original choice for Baghban

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Nagaland sees women legislators in 2023 for first time as NDPP-BJP alliance returns to power

8 healthy fruits to savour this winter

8 tips to prevent rough skin in winter

Costliest uncapped Indian players in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, but these veteran stars were Ravi Chopra's original choice for Baghban

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Meet woman who is married to superstar, much richer than her husband, her net worth is...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV that is worth Rs 3.5 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is popular across the globe for his acting skills. The actor is also known for his athletic physique, dance and charming personality. The Kabir Singh star is also respected by the automotive enthusiasts because of his love for his cars and bikes. Shahid Kapoor owns a range of exotic and super expensive vehicles and the ace actor has added another luxury vehicle to his collection. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV that is worth Rs 3.5 crore. A Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mumbai shared an image of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput receiving the swanky SUV on Instagram.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading. It is also one of the most popular luxury SUVs owned by Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, Kirti Sanon, are among the few names that own this car. Recently Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara also got this luxury SUV as a gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces maximum power of 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque. The hybrid system offers an additional boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm when needed. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Meet actress who became famous for kissing hero, changed religion before marriage, faced many troubles, she is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

Meet IIT graduate who left government job to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE