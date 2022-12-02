Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mercedes-Benz EQB launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz GLB, with a starting price of Rs 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, and the Mercedes-Benz EQB, an all-electric SUV with a starting price of Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom), have both been released by Mercedes-Benz India. The GLB comes as a smaller 7-seater variant of the GLC luxury SUV. The EQB is almost the same size as the GLB, but it's powered entirely by electricity, solidifying the German automaker's position in India's burgeoning electric car market. With the addition of these two SUVs, the manufacturer hopes to increase its total product line and strengthen its position in the market.

There are three Mercedes-Benz GLB models available: the GLB 200, the GLB 220D, and the GLB 220 D 4M. Prices range from Rs 63.8 lakh for the GLB 200 to Rs 66.8 lakh for the GLB 220D and Rs 69.8 lakh for the GLB 220D 4M (all figures are ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz GLB's single-slat grille up front gives it a sleek, contemporary look. It features a large, square grill in the middle, and its LED headlamps and body are both substantial and modern in design; in the back, the SUV's taillight is divided into two halves.



When it comes to driving force, the Mercedes-Benz GLB will be powered by a 1.3-liter petrol engine rated at 250 Nm of peak torque and 161 horsepower. It also comes with an optional larger 2.0-liter engine that produces 188 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque. There will be a seven- or eight-speed dual clutch gearbox paired with these motors.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a fully-loaded electric vehicle. The electric vehicle has the same design characteristics as the conventional vehicle, including LED headlights and an LED strip linking the taillights. The long list of amenities begins with powered front seats with memory and continues with a panoramic sunroof, an electronic tailgate, a wireless charger, USB Type-C ports, and more.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB's engine consists of a 66.5 kWh battery pack, which generates 225 horsepower and 390 Nm of peak torque. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in 32 minutes, and the EV has a claimed range of 423 kilometres on the WLTP scale. The electric SUV can be charged with an 11 kW charger, and the process takes around 6 hours and 25 minutes.