LML's upcoming electric bike leaked before launch, comes with pedals!

LML electric plans to launch three new products in India, including an electric bicycle for the European and US markets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

LML, a company renowned for its two-wheeler, will make a comeback. The brand will enter the market for electric two-wheelers and it is expected that LML will introduce it's brand new electric scooter on  October 29. As per the image shared by Autocar, it will be a hyperbike, a hybrid of bicycle and scooter. The appearance of this bike is really distinctive in comparison to that of the other items now available on the market.

Also, READ: Tata Tiago EV to launch in India tomorrow, expected to be most affordable EV in the country

Unlike any other electric bike on the market, the next LML model will take design cues from the supermoto genre. A flat bench seat, a thin front mudguard, a flat LED headlight, and an elevated handlebar are all visible features. The trellis frame is characteristic of KTM bikes and is included here as well. A section that looks like a fuel tank is included; this might be employed for storage.

Nonetheless, the LML electric bike boasts the most visually appealing pedal. Pedaling this way can make you think of a moped. They're also standard on today's electric bikes. This further suggests that the vehicle in question is not a high-performance motorcycle. As a result, the disc brake on its front wheel is equally tiny. As with many of today's entry-level electric bicycles, a belt acts as the bike's final drive.

