LML's upcoming electric bike leaked before launch, comes with pedals!

LML, a company renowned for its two-wheeler, will make a comeback. The brand will enter the market for electric two-wheelers and it is expected that LML will introduce it's brand new electric scooter on October 29. As per the image shared by Autocar, it will be a hyperbike, a hybrid of bicycle and scooter. The appearance of this bike is really distinctive in comparison to that of the other items now available on the market.

Unlike any other electric bike on the market, the next LML model will take design cues from the supermoto genre. A flat bench seat, a thin front mudguard, a flat LED headlight, and an elevated handlebar are all visible features. The trellis frame is characteristic of KTM bikes and is included here as well. A section that looks like a fuel tank is included; this might be employed for storage.

This Could be new LML Electric Bike.

Things to notice- Padel, Fuel Tank and Small Disk Brake



Source- Autocar pic.twitter.com/UVrzcPCYln — Vishal Ahlawat (@vishalahlawat92) September 27, 2022

Nonetheless, the LML electric bike boasts the most visually appealing pedal. Pedaling this way can make you think of a moped. They're also standard on today's electric bikes. This further suggests that the vehicle in question is not a high-performance motorcycle. As a result, the disc brake on its front wheel is equally tiny. As with many of today's entry-level electric bicycles, a belt acts as the bike's final drive.