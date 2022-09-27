Tata Tiago EV to launch in India tomorrow, expected to be most affordable EV in the country

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV will be launched in India tomorrow (September 28). The Tata Tiago electric vehicle will join the popular Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the company’s electric vehicles lineup. The Tata Tiago EV launch event will begin at 11:30am tomorrow and will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. As revealed by the company, the Tata Tiago EV will be first of the 10 EVs that the automaker will launch in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.

Tata Motors has established Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

When it comes to looks, the Tata Tiago EV will likely have a similar design as the ICE based Tiago. The only visible difference in the Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the closed front grille with EV badging. Tata has confirmed that the car will have the cabin with blue accents and leatherette seats.

Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV will be equipped with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack as seen in Tata Tigor EV. It can be expected that Tata Tiago EV will get 80% of the power in an hour when charged with a DC charger. The car is expected to get over 300kms of range.

Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

Tata Tiago EV will be priced a bit more expensive than the CNG version of the car but it is still expected to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country.