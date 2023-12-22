Headlines

Year-End Discounts 2023: Top electric vehicles providing offers up to Rs 4.2 lakh; check best deals

The companies which are leading in discounts for the electric-vehicles (EV) are Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor, and Tata Motors.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

article-main
As the year comes to an end, there are numerous December discounts on top electric-wheelers, ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 4 lakh, for various companies.

The companies which are leading in discounts for electric-vehicle (EV) are Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor, and Tata Motors.Compared with last year, the discounts are much higher. Last year, those were capped at Rs 2.5 lakh for EVs. Here are some whopping discount offers on famous electric cars.

Mahindra XUV400 — Discount up to Rs 4.2 lakh

The electric variant of Mahindra XUV400 is available with massive discounts worth up to Rs 4.2 lakh. This car comes without an electronic stability control (ESC) feature. Also, the XUV400 ESC versions come with an attractive discount of up to Rs 3.2 lakh. The company is also offering discounts up to Rs 1.7 lakh for the entry-level EC variant. 

Hyundai Kona EV — Discount up to Rs 3 lakh

Popularizing zero-emission vehicles in India, Hyundai is providing a discount of up to Rs 3 lakh on the Kona EV. The EV comprises 39.2 kW battery and a standard AC charger, and it is fully charged in just over 6 hours and with a 50kW DC charger.

MG ZS EV — Discount up to Rs 1 lakh

A couple of months ago, MG cut the prices of the ZS EV. Now the manufacturer has decided to make it a more attractive deal by offering deals over Rs 1 lakh. As per reports, the ZS EV has an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 along with loyalty and corporate deals. The MG ZS EV is priced at Rs 23.38 lakh.

MG Comet — Discount up to Rs 65,000

MG launched the Comet in May this year and is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India. Starting from Rs 7.98 lakh, the Comet is available in three versions — Pace, Play and Plush. MG has decided to wind up 2023 stock by offering a discount of up to Rs 65,000 on the Comet. This is made more exciting with loyal and exchange bonuses, and corporate and cash offers.

 
