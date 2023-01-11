Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 limited edition with Forest Green colour option launched at Rs 34.49 lakh

BYD Atto 3

BYD has launched a new limited edition variant of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The new BYD Atto 3 Forest Green colour will be limited to 1200 units and it will be costlier than the regular Atto 3. For those who are unaware, the BYD Atto 3 price in India starts at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the limited edition Forest Green BYD Atto 3 will be available at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the new colour option, everything in the BYD Atto 3 is the same. Until now, BYD Atto 3 was offered in four colour options, the Forest Green is the fifth colour option for the SUV.

Launched in November last year, BYD Atto 3 has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km. It is the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India after the BYD E6 MPV. BYD Attor 3 offers three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. It is powered by a front mounted electric motor that churns out 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that Atto 3 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is equipped with Blade Battery technology that can charge from 0% to 80% within 50 minutes.

Apart from the new BYD Atto 3 colour option, BYD has also unveiled a new car running on Blade Battery technology for the Indian market. The Chinese automaker unveiled the BYD Seal premium sedan at the Auto Expo 2023. The car will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 and the deliveries will commence during the festive season in November.