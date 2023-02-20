2023 Yamaha Ray ZR, Fascino with hybrid engine launched in India

Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybri

Yamaha has introduced the refreshed 2023 lineup of its 125 CC scooter range including the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in India. The 2023 version of Yamaha’s 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now equipped with an E20 fuel-compliant engine with significantly lower emissions. Furthermore, this new engine is now OBD2 compliant. It helps track data vital to the engine’s health and performance in real-time.



The entire 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now powered by Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App (factory-fitted), delivering monitoring and control right to rider’s phone. The Yamaha Y-Connect App provides a host of features, including Fuel Consumption Tracker, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Rider Ranking and more.



In addition to this, the 2023 range of Yamaha 125 Hybrid scooters are now available in new color schemes. The disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model will now be available in the all-new Dark Matt Blue color while the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid will be available in two new colors - Matte Black & Light Grey Vermillion. Also, the disc & drum variant of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets sporty and stylish graphics in its existing colors - Matt Red, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue.



Yamaha’s new 2023, 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is powered by a BS-VI OBD2 & E-20 fuel compliant, air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500 RPM and a torque of 10.3 N.M @ 5,000 RPM. This Hybrid engine includes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System, which has been carefully tailored to supplement the riding pleasure of a scooter.



The Intelligent Power Assist feature delivers an additional thrust utilising the SMG system that doubles up as an electric motor. This gives additional linear power when the rider accelerates from a stop, reducing the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or uphill climbs, promoting more confident riding. Here are the prices of new Yamaha scooters.