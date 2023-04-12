DNA Special: What Sachin Pilot's protest against corruption under previous BJP govt in Rajasthan means for Congress? (Photo: Twitter/Sachin Pilot)

There is going to be the biggest challenge for Congress in Rajasthan. Party leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday demanded an investigation from his own government in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state rule under former CM Vasundhara Raje.

He asserted that Congress has been fighting against the issue of corruption. Pilot made these remarks as he ended his day-long fast on Tuesday around 4 pm at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan`s Jaipur. He held a day-long hunger protest despite a warning from his party that his action is against the interests of the party. So, now the question is what does Sachin Pilot want?

The message is being sent Pilot is thinking of forming his own party or he can join a new party. According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has even given him the offer to make him the CM face. Pilot has tried to give a message to the Congress high command that his popularity in Rajasthan is more than that of CM Gehlot.

This also signifies that Pilot is giving a message to the Congress high command that he will not leave the party of his own. Secondly, Pilot is telling the Congress high command that he is a bigger contender than Gehlot to become the CM of Rajasthan. Thirdly, if Pilot is not declared as the candidate for the post of Chief Minister, then he can leave Congress.

It appears that Sachin Pilot wants to remain in Congress but does not want to allow Ashok Gehlot to remain the Chief Minister in Rajasthan. That's why he is attacking the Gehlot government while avoiding taking the displeasure of the Congress high command.

