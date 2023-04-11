Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of candidates (file photo)

The BJP has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The list has the names of 189 candidates. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his traditional Shiggaon constituency.

There are 52 new faces and 8 women in the list. Moreover, the party has fielded 32 OBC candidates, 30 Scheduled Castes, and 16 Scheduled Tribes, party leader Arun Singh said.

The ruling BJP in the state is aiming to return to power in Karnataka with an absolute majority.

The party has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly. Voting will take place in a single phase across the state on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

READ | MP is just a tag, BJP can't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.