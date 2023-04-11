Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of candidates (file photo)

The BJP has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The list has the names of 189 candidates. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his traditional Shiggaon constituency.

There are 52 new faces and 8 women in the list. Moreover, the party has fielded 32 OBC candidates, 30 Scheduled Castes, and 16 Scheduled Tribes, party leader Arun Singh said.

The ruling BJP in the state is aiming to return to power in Karnataka with an absolute majority.

The party has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly. Voting will take place in a single phase across the state on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

