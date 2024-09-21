Twitter
'Always envy him...': R Ashwin's huge praise for India teammate; it's not Kohli, Rohit or Bumrah

Ashwin showcased his brilliance by scoring a century in India's first innings against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

'Always envy him...': R Ashwin's huge praise for India teammate; it's not Kohli, Rohit or Bumrah
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Collaborating in pairs is a well-known strategy for fast bowlers, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have redefined this concept, consistently causing trouble for their opponents in various ways. The dynamic duo, often referred to as the Tango and Cash of modern Indian cricket, recently showcased their exceptional teamwork during the first Test against Bangladesh. Together, they managed to add an impressive 199 runs for the seventh wicket, leading India to a total of 376 all out from a precarious position of 144 for six.

This remarkable performance was just one of many instances where Ashwin and Jadeja have come together to stabilize the Indian team with their 50-plus run partnerships. Ashwin openly expressed his admiration for Jadeja, highlighting the strong bond and mutual respect between the two players.

"I always envy him. So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximise his potential. I wish I could be him, but I'm glad I am myself," Ashwin told reporters during the post-day press meet in Chennai on Friday.

Ashwin admitted that having Jadeja at the other end helped him constructing his sixth Test hundred.

"He is an exceptionally good cricketer. I'm happy for him. Likewise, in so many ways, I think watching him bat over the last couple of years has also given me insight on how better I can be," he added.

In the realm of bowling, Ashwin adopts a unique philosophy, consistently baffling batters with a diverse array of tricks and strategies. On the other hand, Jadeja takes a more pragmatic approach, focusing on maintaining a tight line and utilizing subtle variations in length to secure his successes.

Despite their contrasting styles, Ashwin and Jadeja have managed to harmoniously coexist on the field, ultimately benefiting the team as a whole. In January of last year, the duo surpassed the milestone set by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, achieving a total of 501 wickets together and solidifying their status as India's most successful bowling partnership.

"He keeps it really simple. He can repeat it (bowling) day in and day out. So, both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things.

"We really value one another at this stage and both of us are enjoying each other's success more than ever before," Ashwin explained.

