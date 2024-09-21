Twitter
India

Amid Tirupati laddoo row, Tamil Nadu government clarifies ghee for Palani temple 'Panchamirtham' prasadam is..

A row has erupted following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claims of low-quality ghee and the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus made and distributed at the Tirupati temple.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:49 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid Tirupati laddoo row, Tamil Nadu government clarifies ghee for Palani temple 'Panchamirtham' prasadam is..
Image used for representational purposes only.
The ghee used to prepare 'Panchamirtham prasadam' at the Palani Lord Murugan temple is procured from state-run Aavin, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

Referring to claims on social media that AR Dairy, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, was also selling ghee to the Palani shrine, the government in a post on 'X' from its Fact Check handle said that it was an out-and-out false claim.

"The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has clarified that the ghee used to make Panchamirtham at the Palani temple is procured from Aavin," the post said.

Aavin is a state government-run dairy cooperative. Panchamirtham is made from five ingredients, ghee, honey, banana, jaggery, and cardamom.

A row has erupted following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claims of low-quality ghee and the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus made and distributed at the Tirupati temple.

AR Dairy, based in Dindigul in southern Tamil Nadu has said that its products have been duly certified by authorities for their quality, including the ghee supplied in the months of June and July to the Tirupati shrine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

