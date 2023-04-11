MP is just a tag, BJP can't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi | Photo: ANI

Visiting Wayanad for the first time after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “MP is just a tag or position” and it won’t stop him from “representing the people of Wayanad”. Gandhi was welcomed in his former constituency with a rousing welcome with thousands of people lining the streets.

“MP is just a tag or position and BJP can take my tag, position, and house, or they could put me in jail, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.

“BJP ministers lied about me in the Parliament and I was not allowed to speak. I went to the Speaker also but still, I was not allowed to speak...The more they will attack me, the more I will speak on the same thing... but I will not stop. This disqualification will only deepen my relationship with the people of Wayanad,” he added.

Gandhi was in Kerala city for the first time after losing his Lok Sabha membership last month after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname remark’.

Some locals have claimed that Rahul’s reception saw the biggest crowd ever witnessed in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi had emerged victorious in Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by beating CPI’s PP Suneer by a huge margin of more than 4 lakh votes.

(Inputs from ANI)