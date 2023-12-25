Headlines

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why Sports Ministry suspended newly-elected Wrestling Federation led by Sanjay Singh

The Union Sports Ministry stopped the newly elected wrestling association from functioning on December 24.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

On December 21, when Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh, was elected the new President of WFI, it seemed that Brij Bhushan's dominance would never end. The wrestlers who had been openly protesting against Brij Bhushan for a year also accepted defeat. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri. But on Sunday, December 23, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected Wrestling Association of India (WFI).

After this, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was instructed to form an ad hoc committee and run the wrestling association through that committee. Now the question is why has the Sports Ministry suspended WFI? As soon as Sanjay Singh won the election, he announced to organize Under-15 and Under-18 Trials in Nandini Nagar, Gonda. which is the parliamentary constituency of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh. The entire nation was watching how Brij Bhushan Singh was demonstrating his dominance in the WFI. The wrestlers who had been fighting for honour for a year lost their courage. 

After this, the Sports Ministry stopped the newly elected wrestling association from functioning on 24 December. The instructions issued by the government. It says that the decisions taken by the new Wrestling Association Committee violate both the constitutional provisions of the WFI and the National Sports Development Code.

The WFI did not follow proper procedure in announcing the Junior Level Championship. The Executive Committee meeting, which was required to decide the Junior Level Championship, was held without informing the committee members. According to reports, despite the formation of a new committee, all the work of WFI was being conducted from the official bungalow of Brij Bhushan Singh.

