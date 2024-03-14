Twitter
DNA TV Show: What are the benefits and disadvantages of 'One Nation, One Election'?

The Kovind committee has recommended that Panchayat and Municipal elections should be held within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation, One Election', submitted its report to President Droupadi Mumu on Thursday. It recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step. Panchayat and municipal elections are not included in the proposal by the panel. The Kovind committee has recommended that Panchayat and Municipal elections should be held within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

After independence, there was a concept of one country, one election in India. Till 1967, elections were held simultaneously for state assemblies and Lok Sabha in India. The first elections were held in 1952. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in 1957, 1962 and 1967. But this trend broke when the Legislative Assemblies of some states were dissolved prematurely in 1968. After this, the Lok Sabha elections were also held ahead of time in 1971.

Benefits of One Nation, One Election

  • It will reduce the expenditure on elections every year.
  • It will accelerate development work in the country. In fact, in our country, assembly elections are held in four to five states every year. During this period, the model code of conduct is in force for about two months. Due to this, new development plans are not implemented.
  • It will save time and energy of government officials, political workers and security forces.
  • If all elections are held simultaneously, voters will come out in large numbers to vote. This will strengthen democracy.

Why there's opposition against One Nation, One Election

  • Many say that regional parties of states will be rejected by simultaneous elections as they contest elections on local issues. But when assembly elections are held along with Lok Sabha, big national parties will benefit.
  • With simultaneous elections, national issues will dominate local issues.
  • Generally, assembly elections are fought on local issues. But there is a possibility that voters will vote in the Assembly polls on national issues instead of local issues if Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held simultaneously.
  • It is also said that in a country with a huge population like India, one country, one election is not logical.
  • After winning an election, governments will start working autocratically.

One country, one election is a concept which sounds easy but hard to implement. The Law Commission itself had said in its report that under the current structure of the Constitution, simultaneous elections cannot be held.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
