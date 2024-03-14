DNA TV Show: What are the benefits and disadvantages of 'One Nation, One Election'?

Analysis
Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation, One Election', submitted its report to President Droupadi Mumu on Thursday. It recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step. Panchayat and municipal elections are not included in the proposal by the panel. The Kovind committee has recommended that Panchayat and Municipal elections should be held within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
After independence, there was a concept of one country, one election in India. Till 1967, elections were held simultaneously for state assemblies and Lok Sabha in India. The first elections were held in 1952. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in 1957, 1962 and 1967. But this trend broke when the Legislative Assemblies of some states were dissolved prematurely in 1968. After this, the Lok Sabha elections were also held ahead of time in 1971.
Benefits of One Nation, One Election
Why there's opposition against One Nation, One Election
One country, one election is a concept which sounds easy but hard to implement. The Law Commission itself had said in its report that under the current structure of the Constitution, simultaneous elections cannot be held.