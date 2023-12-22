Headlines

DNA TV Show: Rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns

Despite claims of a decline in terrorist incidents, the reality remains grim. Since 2021, there has been a shift in the targeted areas.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 11:41 PM IST


In the past few years, the region of Jammu and Kashmir has faced recurring terrorist attacks despite assurances that revoking Article 370 would quell terrorism and pave the way for peace and development. The recent attack on Indian Army vehicles on the Poonch-Rajouri Highway adds to the list of tragic incidents, claiming the lives of four brave soldiers and injuring three others.

The responsibility for these attacks lies with a terrorist organization known as PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front), affiliated with the ruthless terrorist Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed, a banned outfit by the Indian Home Ministry since January. These attacks often occur after security forces conduct search operations based on intelligence regarding terrorists' hideouts, highlighting the persistent challenge of combating terrorism in the region.

Despite claims of a decline in terrorist incidents, the reality remains grim. Since 2021, there has been a shift in the targeted areas. Attacks have concentrated primarily in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors, where terrorists deliberately target Indian security forces, resulting in casualties. Shockingly, in the last two years alone, 34 soldiers have been martyred in these areas, with 19 losing their lives in 2023 due to terrorist assaults.

Sources indicate that approximately 25 to 30 Pakistani terrorists are hiding in the Poonch and Rajouri regions, specifically trained by Pakistan and potentially assisted by China. These militants, well-versed in launching attacks on Indian military vehicles, pose a severe threat to the security and stability of the area.

The recurring nature of these attacks raises serious concerns about the efficacy of counter-terrorism measures and the persistent threat that terrorism poses in the region. Despite efforts by security forces, the terrorists' ability to strike and then evade capture highlights the complexity and challenges faced in combating this menace.

As the region grapples with yet another tragic loss of brave soldiers, urgent and strategic measures need to be taken to tackle the growing threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The need for a comprehensive approach involving intelligence sharing, international cooperation, and stronger counter-terrorism initiatives remains paramount to safeguarding the region's peace and stability.

 

 

