Headlines

DNA TV Show: Five plans to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended by two days, says Qatar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Harsha Bhogle shows objection on people comparing Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni

Weight loss: 5 morning habits to lose belly fat quickly

8 Ayurvedic kadhas to fight cough, cold 

9 richest Bigg Boss contestants of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Five plans to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Till now, horizontal drilling is considered to be the most solid plan to rescue 41 trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been 16 days now since 41 workers were trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The entire country is praying for the safe return of the workers. But after so many days, not a single worker could be taken out of the tunnel.

The entire country is waiting for a concrete answer as to when the trapped workers will come out. Even Thailand's tunnel operation, one of the most difficult rescue operations, was completed in 18 days. But when will the Silkyara Tunnel operation end? 

Horizontal drilling, which had been halted in the tunnel for two days, started Monday late evening because the debris and head of the auger machine were stuck in the tunnel.
But after all the difficulties faced in drilling with the auger machine, now work has been started on several plans simultaneously. Different agencies are working on a total of 5 plans.

- The first plan is to make a tunnel with 3 feet diameter pipe by horizontal drilling.

- The second plan is to evacuate the workers from the tunnel by doing 86-meter vertical drilling.

- Third plan: 180 meter horizontal drilling will be done perpendicular to the tunnel.

- The fourth plan is to build a 480 meter tunnel from Barkot side, 10-meter drilling has been done.

- The fifth plan is to do 325-meter vertical drilling on the upper part of the tunnel towards Dandalgaon.

Till now, horizontal drilling is considered to be the most solid plan. If somehow the drilling of 12 meters is completed then a way to reach the workers will be created soon. Other plans will take time more time.

On the other side of the tunnel, the work of making the tunnel is ongoing on the Barkot side, A 480-meter tunnel is to be made here, out of which a 10-meter portion has been made. However, drilling of this part of the tunnel will take 40 days.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who studied at IIM, headed govt bank, now set to work with Rs 11,62,000 crore company

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

'Unforgettable journey': Hardik Pandya bids emotional goodbye to Gujarat Titans

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

EC seeks explanation from Congress govt in Karnataka over Telangana ads violating poll code

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE