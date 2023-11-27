DNA TV Show: Five plans to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Till now, horizontal drilling is considered to be the most solid plan to rescue 41 trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel.

It has been 16 days now since 41 workers were trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The entire country is praying for the safe return of the workers. But after so many days, not a single worker could be taken out of the tunnel.

The entire country is waiting for a concrete answer as to when the trapped workers will come out. Even Thailand's tunnel operation, one of the most difficult rescue operations, was completed in 18 days. But when will the Silkyara Tunnel operation end?

Horizontal drilling, which had been halted in the tunnel for two days, started Monday late evening because the debris and head of the auger machine were stuck in the tunnel.

But after all the difficulties faced in drilling with the auger machine, now work has been started on several plans simultaneously. Different agencies are working on a total of 5 plans.

- The first plan is to make a tunnel with 3 feet diameter pipe by horizontal drilling.

- The second plan is to evacuate the workers from the tunnel by doing 86-meter vertical drilling.

- Third plan: 180 meter horizontal drilling will be done perpendicular to the tunnel.

- The fourth plan is to build a 480 meter tunnel from Barkot side, 10-meter drilling has been done.

- The fifth plan is to do 325-meter vertical drilling on the upper part of the tunnel towards Dandalgaon.

Till now, horizontal drilling is considered to be the most solid plan. If somehow the drilling of 12 meters is completed then a way to reach the workers will be created soon. Other plans will take time more time.

On the other side of the tunnel, the work of making the tunnel is ongoing on the Barkot side, A 480-meter tunnel is to be made here, out of which a 10-meter portion has been made. However, drilling of this part of the tunnel will take 40 days.