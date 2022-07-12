DNA Special: Why you should be alarmed about population explosion

Photo: iStock

On World Population Day, it was revealed that India will become world champion in terms of population after one year. A new report has been published by the United Nations in which many shocking things have come to the fore.

According to the report, the total population of the world will reach 800 crores, and it is estimated that by the year 2030, this population will be 850 million. By 2050, it will be 970 million. By the year 2100, this population can be up to 1,040 crores. At present, the total population of the world is more than 790 million.

Concerns have also been raised about India in this report. It has been said that by next year, India will become the most populous country in the world. That is, we will leave China behind.

If the problem of increasing population could be fixed only by discussing it in government advertisements and seminars, then today there would not have been a situation of population explosion in India. Everyone would get better facilities. There would be no disputes over water, electricity and roads. There would be no crowds of people in trains, buses, schools, colleges and hospitals. You won’t have to go to courts for years to get justice. If you look carefully, you will find that behind every problem of India, there is also a problem of increasing population.

Poverty, hunger, unemployment, weak education system, weak health services, increasing crime, pollution, lack of clean drinking water and filth in the country – the biggest reason behind all these problems is population explosion.

You can also imagine this problem in such a way that in the coming time, you will not get a road to drive in your city. There will be no clean water to drink. The air will be so polluted that you will not be able to breathe. At every other step there will be illegal possession. All this will happen because there has been an explosion of population in our country.

This situation is present all over the world. The world fertility rate is 2.3 in 2021. In general terms, fertility rate refers to the total number of children born or likely to be born in a woman's lifetime.

Although you will be surprised to know that in the year 1950, this fertility rate in the world was 5. That is, since then this figure has been halved. And by 2050 this rate will be 2.1. Now the question will be in your mind that when the rate of birth of children has decreased as compared to earlier, then why is the population increasing. So the main reason for this is.. Now people are living more than before.

Life Expectancy in the world in the year 2019 was 72 years 7 months. That is, the average life of a person in the world was 72 years and 7 months.

In the year 1990, an average person lived only about 64 years. That is, in the last 29 years, the average age of every person in the world has increased by 9 years. Because people are living longer than before, the population is also increasing rapidly.

It is estimated that by the year 2050, every person in the world will live up to 77 years. That is, life will be longer by about four and a half years as compared to 2019. However, increasing population does not mean that this is happening in all countries. There are some countries where population explosion is taking place. Like India. There are some countries where the pace of population growth is stable. And there are some countries where the population is decreasing.

By 2050, only eight countries will account for more than half of the world's population growth in the next 28 years. And these eight countries include both India and Pakistan. Apart from this, five countries are from Africa. You can also see these countries on this map. The big similarity between these countries is that they are either poor countries or middle income countries. That is, the biggest challenge before these countries will be to take care of a large population with limited resources.

However, in the same time period, 61 countries of the world will have less population. Whereas in some countries the population will drop by as much as 20 percent. These countries are Ukraine, Serbia, Latvia, Bulgaria and Lithuania. That is, when there is a population explosion in India and Pakistan, then the population of the countries of Eastern Europe will be decreasing rapidly.

It has also been told in the same report that the population of older people in the world will continue to grow rapidly. At present, the number of such people in the total population of the world is 10 percent, whose age is more than 65 years. It is estimated that this population will continue to grow like this. By 2050, 65-year-olds will make up 10 percent to 16 percent of the world's population. Not only this, in 2050 the population of people above 65 years of age will double the population of children below five years. And this is a very worrying figure.

READ | NGT halts construction of Noida housing complex over norms violation