DNA Special: Why did Elon Musk put the Twitter deal on hold?

Today we will talk about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa' on Twitter. After announcing taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has now suddenly put his plan on hold. Musk has said that about five percent of Twitter users are fake, which is why he will now reconsider his $44-billion Twitter deal.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

However, in another tweet, Musk has also added that he is "still committed to acquisition."

Elon Musk made this announcement after a report surfaced, which was recently sent by Twitter to the Securities and Exchange Commission of America. It has been told that the number of monetisable daily active users of Twitter in the whole world is 22.90 million, out of which five percent of users run Twitter through Fake Accounts.

Monetisable Daily Active Users are those users who log in to Twitter every day and during this time they are shown some advertisements on this platform. According to this, out of 22 crores 90 lakh users, one crore 14 lakh users access Twitter every day through Fake Accounts.

However, according to a website named Data Reportal, in the year 2010, the total number of Twitter users worldwide was 5 crore and 40 lakh. But in the year 2021, this number has increased to about 40 crores. In this, 2 crores 21 lakh users are in India alone.

When Elon Musk announced buying Twitter, he knew very well that Fake Accounts on Twitter are a big problem. He wrote in one of his tweets on April 22 this year that he will either eliminate Fake Accounts from Twitter or he will die trying. Apart from this, in one of his tweets on April 5, he wrote that the most disturbing thing about Twitter is the Fake Accounts on it.

But now suddenly, Elon Musk calling Fake Accounts a big issue and putting the deal on hold is fishy.

Many attempts have been made to close the Fake Accounts on Twitter, but the company did not get much success in this.

These Fake Accounts spread wrong information on Twitter. Apart from this, these Fake Accounts are also used for trolling any person, or company, among others. These fake accounts also reduce the credibility of Twitter.

If we talk about other social media platforms, then Facebook has 291 million users all over the world. Youtube has 256 million users worldwide, Whatsapp has 200 million users, Instagram has 147 million users, and Snapchat has 550 million users.

As of now, what will happen with Elon Musk's Twitter deal, only time will tell.