DNA Special: The interesting story behind emergence of Quad

Yesterday, the eyes of the whole world were on Tokyo, where the leaders of the world's four biggest countries were sitting very close to China, making a strategy to stop China. When the Quad meeting was going on in Tokyo, four fighter jets from China and Russia were flying very close to the border of Japan. It was an indirect threat from China to Japan.

This information has been given by the Ministry of Defence of Japan. It has also accused Russia and China of instigating Japan. It said that these fighter jets did not violate international airspace, but at a time when the QUAD meeting was going on, the flying of these fighter jets near the Border of Japan cannot be a coincidence.

Quad is actually the story of four countries and the enemy of these four countries is China. Quad is derived from the English word Quadrilateral. These four countries want to besiege China through this quadrilateral.

Work on the Quad began during the 2004 tsunami. Then India, Australia, Japan and the US came together to deal with hazards like tsunami. But after that the Quad became almost inactive.

Then in August 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to India and addressed the Parliament of India and said that no country should be allowed to do anything arbitrary in the Indian and Pacific Ocean region. China and Japan are each other's old rivals in the region. So, Shinzo Abe had given a word on the fact that the world's largest democratic forces should come together against China.

But the very next month, Shinzo Abe resigned from his post. And then became the new Prime Minister of Japan, Yasuo Fukida. He was not at all in favour of engaging with China. That's why in 2008, Australia also pulled out of the Quad.

During this time, the then government of India was also not against China. In fact, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh considered China an ally of India. Back then his government and the Congress party were making a number of agreements with China.

Apart from this, in 2008, the US also got a new president in the form of Barack Obama. He was also in no mood to get involved with China at that time. Overall, the Quad fell short and China began to call the Quad a sea froth, which never disappears.

In that period, the four countries included in the Quad were rapidly changing diplomacy Because of their own internal politics. In the meantime, something similar happened in Japan which brought the quad back to life. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe came back to power in 2012.

By that time Australia had also understood China's intentions very well. So, it also became active again in the Quad. In 2019, there was a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries involved in this organization and it was from here that Quad 2.0 came into existence. Today is the second personal meeting of the supreme leaders of the Quad countries. That's why China, which once called the Quad a sea froth is today considering it a threat.

In the present circumstances, the importance of QUAD has increased considerably. In fact, since the Ukraine war, a new world order has been established in the world. Countries like Sweden and Finland want to be part of NATO while countries like Japan and Germany are increasing spending on their military and weapons.

These are the same countries that have significantly limited spending on their armies since the defeat in the second World War. But now it is not so. There is also a discussion that after leaving the European Union, now Britain can also become a part of the QUAD and apart from this, countries like South Korea can also join this alliance. That is, now a new world order is being created, in which countries like Russia and China are on one side and the United States and the rest of the West are on the other side. And in this realignment, the importance of India and QUAD has increased even more.