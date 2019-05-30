Gujarat Technological University board gets new members, NSUI alleges 'saffronisation'

When names of seven new appointees to the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) board of governors were released on Wednesday, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) alleged that three of them are associated with the BJP. The NSUI stated that they will not let GTU become a "BJP Karyalaya".

The new members are CN Patel, principal of Shri Sarvajanik Pharmacy College, Mehsana, Dr Nehal Shukla, managing trustee of Sarawasti Social Education Trust, Mahatma Gandhi Education Trust, Rajkot, Ketan Marwadi, chairman and MD of Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd, Rajkot, Amit Thaker, director of Lokmanya B.Ed College, Ahmedabad, Dr Ketal Patel, chairman and MD of Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rajubhai Shah, MD of Harsha Engineering College and Utkanth Bhandari, director of Streamline Controls Private Ltd.

Sudhir Raval, spokesperson of NSUI said, "Appointing members with BJP lineage is an attempt to hide wrongdoings at the GTU. Such people will never raise student issues during meetings. Board members should be independent of any political association."

"While Amit Thaker was BJP state secretary, CN Patel was once national vice president of ABVP. Nehal Shukla was the general secretary of Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha," Raval also said. He added, "We will request the governor to cancel the appointments and start the process again. Want to ensure the board has no members from BJP or Congress."